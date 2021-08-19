SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.9 days.
SSAAF stock remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.82.
About SSAB AB (publ)
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.