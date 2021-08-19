SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.9 days.

SSAAF stock remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

