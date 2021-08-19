St. James Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,089. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

