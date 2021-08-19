St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

SMP has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total value of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62). Also, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock remained flat at $GBX 559 ($7.30) during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

