State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Sells $805,000.00 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STFC opened at $49.96 on Thursday. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.40.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

