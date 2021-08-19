State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 127.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 98,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $203.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.