State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $18,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

