State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

