State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Comerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

NYSE CMA opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

