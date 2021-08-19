State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.87. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

