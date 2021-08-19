State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,500 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Hubbell stock opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $131.09 and a one year high of $208.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

