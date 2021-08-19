State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,600 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $23,976,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $20,605,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL stock opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $210.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.