State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 8,600 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 495,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,593,000 after acquiring an additional 89,546 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group stock opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

