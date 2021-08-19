State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. 1,640,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.99. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

