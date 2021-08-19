StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.58. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

