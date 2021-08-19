Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.83.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -257.89. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$8.95 and a 52-week high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

