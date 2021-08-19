Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

STXS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.54 million, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.