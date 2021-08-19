Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 9,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 409,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STXS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $486.54 million, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 38.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

