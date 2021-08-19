STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Reduced by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of STE stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.50. 15,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.20. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

