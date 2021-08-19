Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce sales of $253.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.94 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STL traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $21.62. 1,623,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

