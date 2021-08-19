STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of STM opened at $42.25 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

