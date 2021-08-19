Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 673% compared to the typical volume of 2,363 call options.
CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00.
In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
