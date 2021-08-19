Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 673% compared to the typical volume of 2,363 call options.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

