Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,056 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the average volume of 1,169 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $22.65. 50,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.