STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.