Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.22 ($95.55).

SAX stock opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is €67.91. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.71.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

