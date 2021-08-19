Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $20.20.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile
