Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

