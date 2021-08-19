Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,609 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $281,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

NYSE:CI opened at $205.60 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.53.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

