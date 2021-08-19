Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $251,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 67,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC opened at $185.56 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.