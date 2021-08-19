Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $304,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.03. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

