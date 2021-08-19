Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,675,608 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $395,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

