Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 352,912 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $330,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 257.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,003 shares of company stock valued at $72,510,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.