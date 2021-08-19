Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.41. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

