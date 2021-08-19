Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

STG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 335,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,686. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

