Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 6,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 621,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $32,163,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

