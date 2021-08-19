Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzuki Motor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.00.
OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
