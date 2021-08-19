Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzuki Motor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.00.

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

