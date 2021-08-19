SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB traded down $13.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $542.65. 361,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,670. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.