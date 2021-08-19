Swap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $927.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $384,223.78 and approximately $927.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00145511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00150776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,204.90 or 0.99976555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.89 or 0.00921071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.79 or 0.06671018 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,812,001 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

