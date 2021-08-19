Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €115.13 ($135.45).

Shares of SY1 opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €120.04.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

