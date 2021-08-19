SYNC Network Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $4,383.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.05 or 0.00454664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003534 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $624.34 or 0.01364424 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,976,473 coins and its circulating supply is 118,918,002 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.