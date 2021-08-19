Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.