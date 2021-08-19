Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

