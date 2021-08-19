Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $290.63 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.34.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.46.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

