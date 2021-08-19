Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $310.66 and last traded at $306.71, with a volume of 15637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.63.

The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.46.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

