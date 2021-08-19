Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

TAK opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 757,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

