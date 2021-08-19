Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Talos Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.