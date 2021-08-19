Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.39. 107,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,987. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

