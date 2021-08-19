Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $252.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $247.58 on Thursday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Target by 23.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Target by 2.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.