Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300 in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

