TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

