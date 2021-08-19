TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.39. 95,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

