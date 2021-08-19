TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 98.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.